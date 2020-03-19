Arkansans having issues with workforce system; filing for unemployment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more people test positive for COVID-19 workers have suddenly found themselves without a paycheck and are now dealing with another frustration, applying for unemployment.

“There was kind of a national issue impacting websites,” said Secretary of Commerce & AEDC Executive Director Michael Preston.

COVID-19 is causing restaurants, retail stores and other businesses to close as part of the effort to slow the spread of the virus leaving workers stressed.

“This is the largest influx of people applying for unemployment since we’ve seen since 2008,” said Secretary of Commerce & AEDC Executive Director Michael Preston.

Now people from across the nation and Arkansas are being faced with issues on the website and phone lines are busy.

“I’m frustrated,” said Jessica Persons an educator out of White Hall.

We spoke to Persons over the phone and she’s been trying to apply for unemployment since Monday.

“It is very hard I have two children and I’m thankful that I get to be at home with them and help them with there AMI, but with this pandemic going on it’s just really frustrating,” said Persons.

State leaders ensure that help is on the way.

“I would just encourage those who are having trouble to stick with it. We are working through it and our state wide call system should be up and running smoothly by Friday,” said Secretary of Commerce & AEDC Executive Director Michael Preston.