Arkansans have until Oct. 1 to obtain ‘REAL ID’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Beginning October 1, you will no longer be allowed to fly or enter a federal building without a REAL ID or passport.

Currently, only 25 of the 134 revenue offices in Arkansas allow residents to obtain a REAL ID.

However, on February 3, all 134 revenue offices will be able to issue REAL ID’s to all Arkansans.

Enhanced licenses will be more difficult to tamper with and will require increased background checks for applicants, said Walter Anger, assistant revenue commissioner for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

Tonight at 10, we take a deeper look into what documentation you need to get a REAL ID, as well as other forms of identification, which will also work in place of the REAL ID.

Click here to read about How the Federal “REAL ID Act of 2005” Affects You.