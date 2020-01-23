1  of  3
Arkansans have until Oct. 1 to obtain ‘REAL ID’

Visit www.ar.gov/REALID to learn more

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Beginning October 1, you will no longer be allowed to fly or enter a federal building without a REAL ID or passport.

Currently, only 25 of the 134 revenue offices in Arkansas allow residents to obtain a REAL ID.

However, on February 3, all 134 revenue offices will be able to issue REAL ID’s to all Arkansans.

Enhanced licenses will be more difficult to tamper with and will require increased background checks for applicants, said Walter Anger, assistant revenue commissioner for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

Click here to read about How the Federal “REAL ID Act of 2005” Affects You.

