LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monday night, people of all ages came out for the spooky scares and sweet treats.
On Halloween night, neighborhoods blocked off traffic due to the number of people out trick-or-treating.
Houses have all of their frightening decorations up, and as the lights do down, the trick-or-treaters come out.
“Probably running around and getting all the candy,” said Trick-or-treater, Sam Fuller.
“I like seeing everybody’s costumes because some of them are really cool,” said Trick-or-Treater, Maggie Moses.
“I like to look at everybody’s costumes and just collect as much candy as possible,” said Trick-or-Treater, Camilla Lovell.
Families fill the streets, looking for some sweet treats.
“Candy and walking out and trick-or-treating with candy,” said Hutch Smith.
All of the kids have one goal in mind, “candy,” said bunny, Jason Wells.
Also, a key focus for many is to visit as many houses as possible.