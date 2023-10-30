LITTLE ROCK, Ark – With the cold weather making its way through Arkansas, many people are looking for ways to stay warm.

Little Rock’s Gene Lockwood’s said they’ve already seen over a hundred customers on Monday shopping for everything from coats to beanies.

With the drop in temperatures across the state, shoppers like Tarina Swain say they’re looking for warmer clothes. Swain said she was shopping for her grandchild.

“When I was little it was like big coats all the time and now it’s mostly stuff like this (light fur jacket) so I’m hoping it will keep him warm,” Swain said.

Taylor Hughey, who is the vice president of the store, said stocking up on winter clothes takes time.

“Preparation starts about July,” she said.

Hughey said when the season gets colder, they have a lot more shoppers.

“Anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand a day,” she said.

She said they try to make sure they have plenty of clothes and materials in stock for people of all ages.

“We got beanies, toboggans, thermal underwear, we got pullovers, long sleeve t-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, leggings,” Hughey stated. “We got it all.”

Hughey said some of their popular items include Stanley Cups, Uggs and synthetic coats. She also said they have items for hunters to keep warm.

“We have been in business since 1955 which is almost unheard of in this day and age, but we make sure to tailor to the customer’s needs,” Hughey said.

Hughey said they’re a weather-driven business which is why Swain said she keeps going back when it’s cold outside.