Arkansans flock to see historic river levels Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- In Little Rock, several people are seeing the Arkansas River up close and personal.

Dozens made a stop at the levee in the Riverdale community just to see how bad mother nature has made an impact on the Natural State.



Norman Earles says this is the first time he's ever experienced a flood. He says flooding from the Arkansas River is devastating.



"I think there might be a turtle on the back side of that brush,” Arles said.

It's a sight many Arkansans still can't believe.



"It's really pretty catastrophic,” Earles said.

Catastrophic is how Norman Earles and his family describe flooding from the Arkansas River.



"Really feel sorry for the people that live on the river shores," Earles said.

His family is visiting from Fairfield Bay



"We wanted to get a view of the river,“ Earles said.

Several others stopped to take pictures and videos of the levee in Little Rock



"We've been to Conway up to Toad Suck and around there trying to get close to the river. They got everything blocked off,” Earles said.



"Well you sit at home and you wonder, 'What are these people going to do? There are so many of them that are all along the rivers up and down on both sides. What are they going to do?” Earles said.

It's a question for many people, as they wait for the river to return to normal.



"I just hope that everyone pitches in and helps their neighbors out and show some brotherly love," Earles said.



Earles says he fears what might happen to the water levels with potential rains later this week.