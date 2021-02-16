Arkansans deal with power outages, Entergy asks people to limit usage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Entergy is asking customers to be conservative with their power usage.

Entergy is also encouraging businesses to conserve as much energy as possible.

Entergy is diverted crews to the Southeastern part of the state in preperation of more freezing rain and ice.

Entergy is telling its customers to be conservative when it comes to power usage because they are pushing their energy sources to maximum capacity. Entergy has several different energy sources and they also buy some of their energy, but much of the south and midwest are seeing high usage rates because of this weather.

Over 300 households in the Leawood neighborhood were without power through the early Tuesday afternoon hour.

People in the neighborhood are taking things in stride though. Robbin Strawser said he was heating his home the old-fashioned way.

“Got the fire going and my wife is camped out in front of the fireplace, looks like an eskimo,” Robbin Strawser said.

Entergy encouraged things like this and also ask to put off the laundry or using the dishwasher especially during more peak hours in the early evening from 5 pm to 9 pm.

