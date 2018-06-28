Local News

Arkansans Compete in 2018 Special Olympics USA Games

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Starting July 1, several Arkansans will compete in the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle, Washington. 

Over the last month, Aaron Nolan has profiled some of the Arkansans who will represent Team Arkansas in the Special Olympics USA Games. 

You can see some of the featured competitors in the clips above. 

 

