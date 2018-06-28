Arkansans Compete in 2018 Special Olympics USA Games
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Starting July 1, several Arkansans will compete in the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle, Washington.
Over the last month, Aaron Nolan has profiled some of the Arkansans who will represent Team Arkansas in the Special Olympics USA Games.
You can see some of the featured competitors in the clips above.
More Stories
-
In effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. With high humidity, heat index…
-
A middle school principal's church stands behind her and her…
-
An escaped inmate is back in custody in Arkansas.
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.