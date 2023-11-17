LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Homeowners and renters in several Arkansas counties affected by straight-line winds on June 25, may be eligible for disaster assistance beginning Monday.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management said that counties eligible for assistance include Arkansas, Faulkner, Lonoke, Mississippi, Poinsett, Pope and Pulaski.

Individuals whose primary residence was destroyed or made uninhabitable can apply for assistance beginning Monday, Nov. 20 until December 1.

To be eligible for state disaster assistance funds, applicants must also apply for assistance through the Small Business Administration.

Assistance eligibility may include home repairs, cleaning, household debris removal and personal property repair. Businesses, second homes, vacation homes, vehicles, sheds and outbuildings are not eligible for the Arkansas Individual Assistance program.

To apply, call 211 or 866-489-6983, text your zip code to 898-211 or visit Arkansas211.org.

Applicants will need to provide the address of the damaged home, insurance information and detailed damage information, as well as a phone number and email address.