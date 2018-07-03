Local News

Arkansan Feels "Blessed" After Bocce Win at Special Olympics

"I'm just so excited to be part of this Special Olympics."

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 09:21 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 09:31 AM CDT

Arkansan Feels "Blessed" After Bocce Win at Special Olympics

SEATTLE, Was. -- Osceola's Felisha Pannell is aiming for gold along with the target ball in the bocce event at the Special Olympics.

On Monday, she was able to work through nerves in her first game, calm down during her second, and advance to the next round of competition.

"I feel blessed. I'm just so excited to be part of this Special Olympics," Pannell added. "I love it so much. I'm speechless."

For those who aren't familiar with it, bocce is an Italian game. The basic principle of the sport is to roll a bocce ball closest to the target ball, which is called a palina.

Bocce as a Special Olympics sport provides people with special needs the opportunity to have social contact, develop physically and to gain self-confidence.

That's exactly what Felisha has been able to do. And she's thankful to the coaches and volunteers who've stood by her side since the beginning.

"I love each and everyone of you," she added with smile. "Y'all have meant the world to me!"

