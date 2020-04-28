Arkadelphia teens have prom outside local Purple Cow

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Two teens in Arkadelphia are not letting COVID-19 rain on their prom parade.

This weekend two high school seniors, Charley Smyser and Anthony Bonner held their own prom outside a purple cow restaurant.

They set up a table in the parking lot and had dinner.

We spoke with the teens who say they were upset to not have their typical senior prom; however, this prom will be the most memorable

“It’s better than having nothing so we kind of just improvised and i’m grateful we did that instead of nothing. I already bought my dress before corona hit so i had to wear it.” said Charley Smyser

The two senior high school students said the night was perfect.