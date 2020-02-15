Arkadelphia man battling rare cancer; community helping out

Arkadelphia, Ark.- People in Arkadelphia and Clark County showing their support to a brave young man battling a rare type of cancer.

“When they tell you that you have stage four cancer you don’t have long normally but I’m a fighter…. and I’m going to beat this,” Brandon Parker said.

Brandon Parker says his life changed two years ago when he was diagnosed with a rare cancer in his nasal cavity. It has now spread to his back.

Brandon says they’re only about 20 people in the world with the rare cancer he has.

Brandon is a fighter. He’s 26 years old and he’s been married for almost a year. Since 2018, he’s been in and out of the hospital having multiple surgeries.

He was discharged from UAMS on Friday and says he is so happy to be home with family and friends.

“Yea they call me the ride or die Razorback fan always got them on my side,” Parker said.

Brandon sits at home relieved to be out of the hospital.

Brandon Parker says he was diagnosed with Schneiderian Squamous Cell Carcinoma Cancer.

“It has absolutely crippled us that’s all I know I don’t know how to do anything else,” he said.

For two years, he’s had multiple surgeries and CT Scans.

“Just kept having sinus infections and nose bleeds and we kept going to the emergency room,” he said.

They found a tumor near his sinus cavity that grew out of his nose.

“They cut it out and thought everything was okay,” Parker said.

He was on the road to recovery until it came back.

“More tumors growing in my face they cut me all the way around my nose here,” he said.

Brandon says every time he tried to take a step forward, his symptoms took him 10 steps back.

“A month ago I coughed and my right leg went numb and I hit the ground. They found all these tumors in my back so I went from stage one I had cancer to stage four in a month,” he said.

Now the community is helping him through his battle.

“Young, old or whatever them doing that for me I’m really grateful it just goes to show how kind people can be,” he said.

Brandon says he is determined to beat cancer.

“I just got to have that attitude and faith in God, he said.

On Sunday, Brandon will be celebrating his 27th birthday with a fish fry and drinking lots of protein shakes to add on some weight.

The community is now stepping in to help Brandon with treatments and financial support.

They’re hosting a yard sale in March and they’ve started a go-fund-me page to help as well.

Click here if you would like to help Brandon.