CLARK COUNTY, Ark. – Some Clark County and Arkadelphia officials are showing a new side of themselves this month.

It is called the Sexy Leg Contest and they say it is all for a worthy cause.

“We are their home until they get a forever home,” Whitney Womble with the Clark County Humane Society said.

Womble said as people donate to their favorite leg model in the competition, the money all adds up for basic needs at the shelter.

“It’s helping with anything,” Womble said. “It’s helping pay bills, it’s helping with food to feed the dogs and cats, vet costs are a big one.”

The participating leg models range from the county sheriff, police chief and mayor of Arkadelphia, editor of the Arkadelphian newspaper, and even the residential cat that lives at the shelter full-time.

“We’re friends so it’s fun,” Sheriff Jason Watson said.

While the sheriff appears to also be vying for the spot of Mr. Congeniality, his opponents are throwing shade.

“My legs, I know, look better than his,” Arkadelphian Editor Joel Phelps said. “And half the town really.”

Watson is at the top of the leaderboard so far, with nearly $3,000 raised since the fundraiser began Thursday.

“I’m in second place, but our police chief and the editor of our Arkadelphian paper, they’re getting beat by a cat,” Arkadelphia Dr. Scott Byrd said.

Arkadelphia Police Chief Jason Jackson said it was Watson’s photo that inspired his, which takes a different approach.

“After seeing the sheriff’s photo looking like it was going to scoop down and scoop up its dinner out of the lake, I wanted to make sure I had my toes and toenails, and everything covered appropriately,” Jackson said.

The other contestant’s methods vary.

“Honestly yeah, I took about 65 pictures. I had cramps from trying to tighten up and make it look like I had muscles,” Watson said.

“You have to have multiple angles, multiple visions,” Byrd said.

“I saw the sheriff’s ashy legs and decided I would go ahead and put some lotion on my legs,” Phelps said.

The fundraiser will end on December 31. So far, contestants have raised more than $5,000 combined.

To see the fundraiser and “sexy legs” in question, visit MightyCause.com.