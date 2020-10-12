Ark. AG posts photos without a face covering or social distancing while campaigning for Trump in Minn.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Attorney General Leslie Rutledge tweeted Monday about campaigning for President Donald Trump in Minnesota, along with four photos that show her without a mask and not social distancing.

Rutledge also came under fire in August for not wearing a mask or social distancing at the Republican National Convention.

Rutledge released the following statement in response to questions about the tweet:

“I have spent the last couple of days traveling as a surrogate for President Trump’s campaign. While I regularly wear a mask to protect my family and those around me as required in certain venues, there are clearly times I have been photographed without a mask.”

