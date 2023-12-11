NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If your chills are multiplying, then anticipation is building as the musical Grease begins its race to the Argenta Community Theater stage.

Auditions for the hit musical are being held on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with callbacks scheduled on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m.

The stage musical, which was also made into an iconic film, follows ten working-class teenagers as they navigate the complexities of peer pressure, politics, personal core values, and love.

All Auditions will be held at Argenta Community Theater in North Little Rock.

Auditions are open to everyone, with the roles requiring singing and dancing. Sides for cold readings will be available for the character roles.

Organizers said to be prepared to perform 16 bars of a song that showcases your vocal range by bringing sheet music with you. A pianist will be provided.

There will also be a dance call at the audition.

Rehearsals for Grease will begin in late June of 2024. Performances will be held July 24 – Aug. 3.