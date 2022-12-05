LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Are you experiencing signal lost on KARK? If so, it could be caused by ongoing changes.

KARK will be installing a new transmitter starting Monday morning.

The installation process will result in a reduced power footprint, which could cause viewers to lose signal.

The format is most likely to last most of the week. If changes to this schedule are made, viewers will be alerted.

KARK thanks viewers for their patience as our teams work to complete this project as quickly as possible.