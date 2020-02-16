Are Indie bookstores dying off?







FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA) — A local indie bookstore is closing its doors after 14 years in the business. Making us ask the question… how are independent bookstores competing with amazon and large bookselling companies like Barnes and Noble?

According to Statista, a data platform– there are just over 2,500 book stores across the United States. Since 2009, those numbers have gradually continued to increase.

There are two indie bookstores in Fayetteville — Dickson Street Bookshop and Nightbird books.

Nightbird sells new books for adults and children and it will be closing at the end of the month for personal reasons.

Dickson Street Bookshop has been in the area since 1978, customers call it a local gem. The store has over 100-thousand gently used books. Manager Suedee Hall Elkins said it’s not just about selling books for them, it’s about creating an experience and that is what keeps them going.

With more than 40 years in the business, they have really made a name for themselves in the community. Hall said the company is thriving and credits its success to its location and taking advantage of the online market.

“It’s a good way to sell some of those books that we have a hard time selling in the store, very specific titles… something that somebody in Massachusetts would really be interested in but doesn’t have the opportunity to come into the store. We have the opportunity to sell something to them,” said Hall.

It’s not too late to take a trip to Nightbird Books on Dickson street. The store will say its final goodbye on the 29 of this month. If you are in need of a good book, they need to clear their inventory so all of the books are being sold at discounted prices.





