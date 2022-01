LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A worker for the Arkansas Department of Transportation has died after being hit by a car on Interstate 30 near Scott Hamilton Tuesday evening.

According to an official with ARDOT, the incident happened at 8:20 p.m. and briefly shut down westbound lanes while the worker was taken by MedFlight to a local hospital.

Arkansas State Police have confirmed that the worker died from injuries sustained in the incident

This is a developing story.