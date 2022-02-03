LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation says there is growing concern for driver safety due to overnight freezing on roadways.

Dave Parker with ARDOT says the concern comes from people letting their guard down who may not understand that nothing will melt away overnight but only get more dangerous as layers refreeze.

Parker says many of the crews will work on getting equipment ready and replacing blades on the plows for their early morning run.

Crews are expected to canvass interstates and highways with salt and sand, but much of their resources will be most utilized by preparing for the morning.

ARDOT continues to urge those who do not have to be out on the roadways to stay home and safe.