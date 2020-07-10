ARDOT seeks public input on highway improvements

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Transportation is seeking your input on projects for state highways.

Through July 12, a virtual public meeting is being held at Hwy107.TransportationPlanRoom.com.

Officials will present study results for improvements to Highway 107 in Jacksonville, between General Samuels Road and Highway 89.

There is also a virtual open house being held until July 19 to discuss potential improvements to connect points within northern Pulaski County to Interstate 40 and Highway 67/167. To join, visit www.ARDOT.gov/East-West-Connector.

If you have limited internet access, questions or comments on the study or virtual open house, call the ARDOT Transportation Planning and Policy Division at 501-569-2201.

