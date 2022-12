PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – A school bus crash has blocked traffic on Highway 367 near Little Rock Monday morning, according to officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

ARDOT officials reported that the crash happened at Grinde Road, 1.4 miles south of Little Rock, just before 7 a.m. Traffic going southbound is currently blocked.

Traffic crews stated that there were no injuries in the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.