MAYFLOWER, Ark. – Transportation officials said part of eastbound Interstate 40 is closed near Mayflower after a deadly crash Thursday morning.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened on the on-ramp near Mile Marker 136.3 around 9:50 a.m.

ARDOT has confirmed at least one death at the scene and said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. There is no word at this time if there are others injured in the crash.

The ramp and the right lane of eastbound I-40 are closed at this time as crews respond to the scene.

