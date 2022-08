LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Unsightly graffiti seen along Interstate 630 in Little Rock is now gone.

The graffiti issue has been growing through the I-630 corridor since May of this year, with it covering the wall along the side of the interstate just above Mississippi Street.

Drivers will notice now that the graffiti has been removed thanks to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Little Rock police have not developed a suspect in this case.