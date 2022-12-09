LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation is asking motorists to be ready for lane closures beginning Dec. 12.

ARDOT will be enacting lane closures on the Interstate-30 Little Rock / North Little Rock to facilitate work connected to its 30 Crossing project. Drivers should watch for construction barrels and signage marking the closures.

Double-lane closures will generally be limited to an 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. time slot, the ARDOT announcement stated.

ARDOT has broken the closures down between daytime, overnight and 24-hour closures for the week.

Daytime closures from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

I-30 frontage roads will have single-lane closures between 4th and 10th Streets in Little Rock with a 6:30 a.m. start time.

Broadway Street eastbound will have a single-lane closure between the frontage roads in North Little Rock from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Overnight closures from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

I-30 will have both single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock, including a single-lane closure on I-30 eastbound at the I-630 westbound on-ramp and at the Broadway Street exit.

I-630 westbound on-ramp will be a full closure between College Street at 15th Street and the Pedestrian Bridge in Little Rock.

between College Street at 15th Street and the Pedestrian Bridge in Little Rock. I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound full closure in Little Rock; ramp detour signed to exit to the northbound frontage road.

in Little Rock; ramp detour signed to exit to the northbound frontage road. I-30 frontage road will have a single-lane closure between 4th and 10th Streets in Little Rock with a 6 p.m. start time.

Broadway Street eastbound will have a single-lane closure between the frontage roads in North Little Rock with an 11 p.m. start time.

I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps will have single-lane closures at the north terminal in North Little Rock

24-hour closures