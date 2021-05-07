ARDOT planning ‘significant’ weekend closure of I-30 in North Little Rock in late May

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A series of weekend road closures planned for late May will impact drivers going from North Little Rock into Little Rock on Interstate 30.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said Friday that the closures will run in westbound lanes of the highway from the North Terminal Interchange with I-40 all the way to Broadway Street.

The work is set to begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 21, weather permitting, and run through 5 a.m. on Monday, May 24. Workers would close single lanes at first, with all westbound lanes closed at 10 p.m.

ARDOT officials say this work is part of a maintenance plan for the interstate bridge north of Broadway. Road crews will move all of the I-30 traffic to the east lanes and demolish the westbound bridge.

Transportation officials are advising local traffic to downtown North Little Rock to use I-40 to detour to Pike Avenue. They suggest through traffic to use I-40 to detour to either I-430 or I-440.

According to ARDOT, limiting the closures to a single weekend will make the project safer for both drivers and road crews by reducing the number of nightly lane closures by an estimated two weeks.

More information in this project is available online at 30Crossing.com.