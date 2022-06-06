LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said that pavement repairs on Interstate 30 will cause temporary overnight lane closures in Pulaski and Saline counties.

If the weather permits, the repairs will affect the following lane closures in Little Rock from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

June 6 | I-30 Westbound | Mile Marker 128 to 133 | inside and middle lanes

June 7 | I-30 Eastbound | Mile Marker 138 to 139 | outside lane

June 8 | I-30 Eastbound | Mile Marker 137 to 139 | inside and middle lanes

June 9 | I-30 Westbound | Mile Marker 138 to 139 | outside lane

If the weather permits, the repairs will affect the following lane closures in Bryant from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

June 5-8 | Mile Marker 124 | inside and middle lanes

During the lane closures, ARDOT officials said that crews will patch potholes on I-30.