NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As work continues on the Interstate 30 Crossing project, Interstate 40 in North Little Rock will soon have temporary lane closures.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the weekend closure will be mid-August as crews work on a ramp at the I-30/I-40 interchange. ARDOT officials said that the ramp is being constructed in the north terminal for I-30 eastbound to I-40 eastbound traffic.

Below is a traffic detour during the construction:

I-40 eastbound thru traffic will detour to I-430 south at the I-40/430 interchange (Exit 147).

Traffic will proceed south to the I-430/30 interchange and take I-30 east (Exit 129A).

Traffic will continue on I-30 east to I-440 east (Exit 138A).

Traffic will then return to I-40 at the I-440/40 interchange (Exit 11).

ARDOT officials have not announced the specific closure dates at this time. Traffic officials said that more details will be released as it becomes available.

For more travel information on the 30 Crossing project, visit ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.