ARDOT: New lane closures, overnight demolition starting Monday for I-30 in Little Rock, North Little Rock

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Work continues for the Interstate 30 Crossing project with new lane and ramp closures starting Monday, which will also include some overnight demolition work.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), new changes to traffic patterns will begin starting July 19 between the north interchange and the I-630 merge, which include:

North Little Rock | Mon., July 19 – Fri., July 23:

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. / I-30 Frontage Road northbound / Daytime single-lane closure and traffic shift between Broadway St. and Bishop Lindsey Ave.

Daytime single-lane closure and traffic shift between Broadway St. and Bishop Lindsey Ave. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. / Broadway St. / Daytime single-lane closures between the I-30 frontage roads.

Daytime single-lane closures between the I-30 frontage roads. 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. / Broadway St. / Overnight alternating eastbound and westbound street closures between the I-30 frontage roads. Double-lane closures will be limited to 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Detours will be signed to use Bishop Lindsey Ave. or Riverfront Dr.

Overnight alternating eastbound and westbound street closures between the I-30 frontage roads. Double-lane closures will be limited to 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Detours will be signed to use Bishop Lindsey Ave. or Riverfront Dr. 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. / I-40 eastbound / Overnight single-lane closures from the I-40/I-30 split to the merge from I-30 eastbound.

Little Rock | Mon., July 19 – Fri., July 23:

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. / I-30 Frontage Road northbound / Daytime single-lane closure between 6th St. and 3rd St. Single-lane closures include one block of 4th St. east to Collins St. and one block of Collins St. north to 3rd St.

Daytime single-lane closure between 6th St. and 3rd St. Single-lane closures include one block of 4th St. east to Collins St. and one block of Collins St. north to 3rd St. 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. / I-30 eastbound and westbound / Overnight single and double-lane closures between I-630 and Roosevelt Rd. Double-lane closures will be limited to 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Little Rock | Mon., July 19 – Sun., July 25:

8 p.m. – 5 a.m. / I-30 eastbound and westbound / Overnight single and double-lane closures between I-630 and the Arkansas River. Double-lane closures will be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. except for Saturday night, which is midnight to 7 a.m.

In addition, overnight demolition work will include light and noise impactful to the area will see various ramps and bridge structures demolished from Monday, July 19 to the end of October.

According to ARDOT, the majority of demolition work will be between the Arkansas River and 6th Street near downtown Little Rock.

ARDOT asks that drivers use caution when approaching and traveling through the highway work zones. The work schedule is weather permitting.

For more travel information on the 30 Crossing project, head to ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.