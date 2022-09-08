LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Department of Transportation’s 30 Crossing project will reach a milestone Friday, a day ahead of schedule.

ARDOT announced Thursday that it would begin moving eastbound Interstate 30 traffic through Little Rock to the new Arkansas River Bridge on Friday, weather permitting. The eastbound change-over had originally been scheduled for Saturday.

ARDOT did not state at what time it would begin the traffic shift. In the Saturday change over announcement it had stated the change would take place at night.

This is the second of the three-phase move to using the newly constructed bridge. The first phase, moving onramp traffic to the new bridge took place Sept. 1. The third and final phase, adding westbound I-30 traffic to the bridge remains scheduled for Sept. 17.

After the third phase is accomplished, tear-down of the old bridge, built in the mid-1950s, will begin.

ARDOT had previously cautioned motorists to be aware of lane closures during the 30 Crossing project.

