LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 430 Wednesday afternoon, according to Arkansas State Police.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened just north of Colonel Glenn Road just before 1 p.m.

The iDriveArkansas system shows that traffic in the middle and outside lane are impacted by the crash.

Troopers with the Arkansas State Police said they are continuing to investigate and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

