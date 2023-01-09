LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation has announced that continuing work on Interstate 30 will require weekly lane closures.

Beginning Monday, ARDOT will close certain lanes on I-30 in both Little Rock and North Little Rock due to ongoing construction work apart of the 30 Crossing project.

ARDOT said that construction work will be marked by signage and that drivers should be cautious and watch for construction barrels and road crews. They also state that double lane closures will be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 p.m.

ARDOT has broken the closures down between daytime, overnight and 24-hour closures for the week.

Daytime closures (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

I-30 frontage road westbound (full closure) between 6th and 7th Streets in Little Rock; detour will be signed

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 4th and 10th Streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time)

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock; includes a single-lane closure on I-30 eastbound at the I-630 westbound on-ramp and at the Broadway Street exit

I-630 westbound on-ramp (full closure) between College Street at 15th Street and the Pedestrian Bridge in Little Rock

I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; ramp detour signed to exit to northbound frontage road

I-30 frontage road (single-lane closure) between 4th and 10th Streets in Little Rock (6 p.m. start time)

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (11 p.m. start time)

I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock

24-hour Closures

Broadway Street (full closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock;

6 p.m. Friday, January 13 through 5 a.m. Monday, January 16; detours will be signed

6 p.m. Friday, January 13 through 5 a.m. Monday, January 16; detours will be signed President Clinton Avenue eastbound (full closure) beginning January 17 beneath the I-30 bridge in Little Rock; detours will be signed

6th Street Bridge (full closure) for reconstruction in Little Rock; detours will be signed

McGowan Street (full closure) between the on-ramp to I-30 westbound and Pulaski County Lane in Little Rock; the on-ramp to I-30 westbound will be reduced to one lane; detours will be signed

For more information on lane closures, head to ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.