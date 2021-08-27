ARDOT: I-30 construction in Little Rock, North Little Rock continues lane closures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Continued construction on Interstate 30 will include multiple lane closures and detour routes in Little Rock and North Little Rock for the next week.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), new changes to traffic patterns will begin starting Friday night into Sept. 2, which include:

North Little Rock:

Fri., Aug. 27- Mon., Aug. 30

10 p.m.- 5 a.m. / Broadway St. / Overnight full-street closure between the I-30 frontage roads. Detours will be signed to use Bishop Lindsey Ave. or Riverfront Dr.

Mon., Aug. 30- Thurs., Sept. 2

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. / Broadway St. / Daytime single-lane closures between Olive St. and Pine St.

Little Rock:

Mon., Aug. 30- Thurs., Sept. 2

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. / I-30 Frontage Road northbound / Daytime single-lane closure between 6th St and 3rd St. Single-lane closures include one block of 4th St. east to Collins St. and one block of Collins St. north to 3rd St.

According to ARDOT, no main lane closures are scheduled between Fri., Sept. 3 and Tue., Sept. 7 morning due to Labor Day weekend.

Additional travel information can be found at the I Drive Arkansas’ website at IDriveArkansas.com or the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s website at ARDOT.gov.