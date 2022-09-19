LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Drivers passing through parts of Saline County on I-30 will experience two traffic shifts this week onto newly constructed pavement.

Weather permitting, I-30 traffic between the Saline River Bridge and the Highway 67 interchange at Exit 114 will make the shift to new pavement in the following stages.

I-30 westbound traffic will shift during overnight hours Wednesday, September 21 between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

I-30 eastbound traffic will shift during overnight hours Sunday, September 25 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

This $187.3 million project is a part of the process to widen 5.5 miles of I-30 to six lanes, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 at Exist 111 to Sevier Street in Benton at Exit 116.

Drivers are encouraged by ARDOT to use caution and watch for slower traffic speeds. The areas adjacent to these parts of I-30 may experience an increase in noise during nighttime hours.