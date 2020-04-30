ARDOT distributing 100,000 masks to truck drivers at weigh stations and rest areas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers from the Arkansas Highway Police Division of the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) are distributing 100,000 masks to commercial truck drivers at weigh stations and rest areas across the state.

“Our officers are glad to be a part of this massive effort to distribute one million masks to truck drivers who are traveling our nation’s highways and keeping our supply chain operational during the pandemic,” stated Arkansas Highway Police Chief Jay Thompson.

Arkansas was the first state in the country to receive and begin distributing the masks.