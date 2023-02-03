LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Construction on Interstate 30 will require weekly lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock next week.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, new changes to traffic patterns will start Monday. Below are the expected changes:

Daytime closures (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 4th and 10th Streets in Little Rock (starting at 6:30 a.m.)

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock

I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound or frontage road (various closures) in Little Rock; if the I-30 eastbound on-ramp is closed, then the northbound frontage road (Exit 140) will be open; if the northbound frontage road (Exit 140) is closed, the I-30 eastbound on-ramp will be open

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closure) between 4th and 10th Streets in Little Rock (starting at 6 p.m.)

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (starting at 11 p.m.)

I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock

24-hour closures

McGowan Street (full closure) between the on-ramp to I-30 westbound and Pulaski County Lane in Little Rock; the on-ramp to I-30 westbound will be one lane; detours will be signed

6th Street Bridge (full closure) for reconstruction in Little Rock; detours will be signed

ARDOT officials said that double-lane closures on interstate lanes will be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Officials said that traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs.

For the latest on the project, head to 30Crossing.com.