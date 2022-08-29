LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two years ago, Arkansas’ Supreme Court ruled against using a half-cent sales tax to fund I-30 and 630 projects in Little Rock. A lower court decided the Dept. of Transportation (ARDOT) should pay $18 million in attorneys’ fees following the ruling. ARDOT is sending a challenge to the Supreme Court.

The I-30 and 630 projects were initially going to be funded by Amendment 91 money. That came from a half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2012 and was intended to be used for roads and bridges.

“We challenged that tax money to go for that purpose here in Little Rock saying, ‘Hey, it should be used to build four-lane roads across the state, not just the I-30 crossing and the 630 project,” said Justin Zachary, an attorney for Denton & Zachary Law.

Zachary and his law partner successfully convinced the Supreme Court to rule against ARDOT, noting that the wording of the amendment seemed to not allow that money to be used for those projects.

Zachary said the money will now be allocated to six highway projects across the state rather than a centralized area in Little Rock.

“Now, there’s going to be some of these counties that weren’t getting any projects funded by it that now are,” Zachary said.

A lower court ruled that ARDOT must pay $18 million in attorneys’ fees to Denton & Zachary. ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor said that breaks down to around $24,000 per hour, which is extremely high.

“That’s the real cost to the taxpayer,” Tudor said.

Tudor said the error was simply in the amendment’s wording, and ARDOT switched funding sources. The I-30 and 630 projects are paid for by a mix of federal and state taxes. The six highway projects were planned before the Supreme Court ruling and initially would use federal and state taxes, but they will now utilize Amendment 91 money. Essentially, they switched.

“The bottom line is the same projects we were going to do before the Supreme Court ruling are still being done today,” Tudor said.

Zachary said where the funding comes from is important.

“Yeah, they’re going to be built, but now they’re going to be paid with the proper funds and the people that’ve been paying this tax are now going to get the benefit of it,” Zachary said.

Zachary said the dollar amount of the payout is not as important as the principal set that people can defeat state government entities in court. He said the $18 million is justified by the amount of money at stake and the extra work put in.

“We submit hours,” Zachary said. “What those hours don’t include is me thinking about it in the shower, me having to miss my daughter’s first day of kindergarten to go to the hearing for this.”

Tudor said ARDOT would be comfortable paying the firm’s typical rate, $200-$300 per hour, and said $18 million could negatively impact future projects.

“We haven’t gotten that far yet,” Tudor said. “But $18 million is about 20% of a project.”

Oral arguments for the challenge will happen late next month, Tudor and Zachary said.

“I think we’ll argue that no legal fees are really justified, but I’ll leave that to the lawyers,” Tudor said.