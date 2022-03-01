LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation has announced lane closures throughout the month of March on Interstate 30 in Saline County and Highway 270 in Garland County.

Weather permitting, work will be happening in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-30 in Saline County between U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) and Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116).

Traffic in both directions will be restricted to one open lane between the hours of 9.p.m. and 10 p.m. with lanes set to reopen no later than 6 a.m. the next day.

Crews will also be working on Highway 270 between Bull Bayou Road and Fleetwood Drive in Garland County. There will be rolling lane closures throughout the month between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signage. Drivers are asked to be cautious when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Both projects are a part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program to widen lanes throughout the state, with these two projects costing a total of $209.9 million.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. Drivers can also follow them on Twitter @IDriveArkansas for traffic and @myARDOT for everything else.