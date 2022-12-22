LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansas is getting hit with the Arctic blast crossing the country, leading to closings and cancellations around the area.

Here is a list of some of those closures.

Little Rock Zoo

The Zoo will be closed for daily admission on Thursday and Friday due to the forecast. The GloWild lantern event is canceled on Thursday and Friday also due to the forecast.

Clinton Presidential Center

The Clinton Presidential Center, including the Clinton Museum Store, is closing Thursday at 11 a.m.

Pulaski County offices

Pulaski County offices are closing at 2 p.m. Thursday.

North Little Rock city offices

North Little Rock city offices will close at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Check our closings page for up-to-the-minute information.