AR senior couple rescues old dog from shelter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With health and government officials’ instructing people to practice social distancing, one local couple is using their time to care for a senior pup in need.

Jeff and Debra Jones are a retired couple living in that recently adopted the senior pup named, Lulu.

Deanna Jones, their daughter, says her parents took a fondness to Lulu after learning that she suddenly had to be given up by her owner.

“For a dog her age a shelter is no place for her,” explains Jones. “My parents are those type of people. They love animals.”

Deanna posted on social media about her parents new fur friend and is now encouraging others to take check out their local animal shelters while having to stay indoors.

“We’re all home and we’re all going on walks and we’re having to be home anyways so we might as well take a little furry friend with us.”

The Human Society of Pulaski County has lowered their adoption rate.

Deanna says mom, dad and Lulu are all enjoying the retired life on the Arkansas river.

To learn more about the adoption process at Humane Society of Pulaski County, click here.