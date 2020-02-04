AR Secretary of State confident in Arkansas primary election after Iowa Caucus delays

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – In light of confusion surrounding the results of the Iowa Caucuses, Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston wants to reassure voters in Arkansas that our primary election system will be conducted with transparency and accountability.

Our primary election is run by government and election officials, not the political parties, and the process is bound by extensive legal requirements. Arkansans can rest assured that we will have a secure election process in Arkansas. With the new equipment that a majority of counties in Arkansas have, we will be able to get election results much quicker.

Important Information for Arkansas Voters:

• The upcoming Primary Election is March 3rd. The voting registration deadline has passed to be eligible to vote in the Primary Election. You had to have registered by February 3rd.

• We have an open primary system in Arkansas. You do not have to be a registered member of any political party.

• Currently registered voters have until February 28th to change their address or other registration information before the primary.

• If you need to check your voter registration information, find your polling location, or want to see a sample ballot, you can go to VoterView.org.

“Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming Primary Election on March 3rd. Our elections staff conducted voting equipment training for county clerks and election commissioners today here in Little Rock,” said Secretary Thurston. “We will continue to train and work with county and local election officials throughout this election cycle to conduct a fair, secure, and accurate election.”

The Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office is participating in a nationwide initiative by the National Association of Secretaries of State called #TrustedInfo2020. This is a public education effort to encourage citizens to get their election information from official trusted sources such as their county clerk, county election commission, or secretary of state.

There is a lot of disinformation out there and we will be doing our best this election year to put out correct and useful information for voters in Arkansas.