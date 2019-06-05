AR Natl. Guard troops provide hay for cows stranded due to flooding Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 77thECAB Soldiers provide hay bales to stranded cattle in Conway County. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 1037th Engineer Company soldiers helped fill sandbags Monday. Soldiers used a sandbag machine that filled over 5,000 sandbags. (Army SPC Greg Farris & Jeremy Holmes, CPL Bradley McPherson, & PV 1st Class Jordan Dulaney ). [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 1037th Engineer Company soldiers helped fill sandbags Monday. Soldiers used a sandbag machine that filled over 5,000 sandbags. (Army SPC Greg Farris & Jeremy Holmes, CPL Bradley McPherson, & PV 1st Class Jordan Dulaney ). [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 1037th Engineer Company soldiers helped fill sandbags Monday. Soldiers used a sandbag machine that filled over 5,000 sandbags. (Army SPC Greg Farris & Jeremy Holmes, CPL Bradley McPherson, & PV 1st Class Jordan Dulaney ). [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Soldiers and Airmen give up creature comforts to provide assistance to those in need. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Soldiers are staffing 11 traffic control points in Faulkner County to assist the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Soldiers are staffing 11 traffic control points in Faulkner County to assist the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Spc . Danny Horton mans a traffic control point to prevent people from crossing the Arkansas River in Faulkner County. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Soldiers and Airmen from across the state continue to provide assistance to those in need due to # ARFlood19 . [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Soldiers and Airmen from across the state continue to provide assistance to those in need due to # ARFlood19 . [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Soldiers and Airmen from across the state continue to provide assistance to those in need due to # ARFlood19 . [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Soldiers and Airmen from across the state continue to provide assistance to those in need due to # ARFlood19 . [ + - ] Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As communities along the Arkansas River fight back against floodwaters, the Arkansas National Guard is lending a hand.

Posts to the Guard's Twitter page reveal some of the work they're doing.

On Tuesday, soldiers with the 77thECAB (Combat Aviation Brigade) delivered hay bales to stranded cattle in Conway County. The assistance was provided to local farmers for feeding their livestock.

On Monday, the 1037th Engineer Company soldiers helped city workers fill sandbags. Soldiers used a sandbag machine that filled over 5,000 sandbags.

The Guard is also manning traffic control points to prevent people from crossing the Arkansas River. They are staffing 11 of those traffic control points in Faulkner County.

Photos and video courtesy Ark National Guard on Twitter (@arkansasguard).