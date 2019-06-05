AR Natl. Guard troops provide hay for cows stranded due to flooding
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As communities along the Arkansas River fight back against floodwaters, the Arkansas National Guard is lending a hand.
Posts to the Guard's Twitter page reveal some of the work they're doing.
On Tuesday, soldiers with the 77thECAB (Combat Aviation Brigade) delivered hay bales to stranded cattle in Conway County. The assistance was provided to local farmers for feeding their livestock.
On Monday, the 1037th Engineer Company soldiers helped city workers fill sandbags. Soldiers used a sandbag machine that filled over 5,000 sandbags.
The Guard is also manning traffic control points to prevent people from crossing the Arkansas River. They are staffing 11 of those traffic control points in Faulkner County.
Photos and video courtesy Ark National Guard on Twitter (@arkansasguard).
