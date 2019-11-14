AR Dist. 65 Rep. Beck files for 4th term

CENTER RIDGE, Ark. (News release) – Rick Beck officially filed Monday, November 11, 2019 to run for his fourth term as Arkansas State Representative of District 65 which covers portions of Conway and Perry Counties.

“Of the many accomplishments I’m proud to have achieved, some of the most impactful include those efforts on behalf of local landowners. Those efforts include working with local, state and federal officials in a bipartisan effort to stop the Clean Line Project which threatened federal eminent domain over landowners in our district. Another was drafting and passing state legislation known as the ‘Property Owners Bill of Right’s’ which protects landowners and ensures they are treated fairly,” said Representative Beck. “My work on the ‘Local Food, Farm and Jobs Act’ requires state supplemented food programs to use locally grown or produced food sources. This act supports our farmers by providing locally grown foods and jobs to our economy.”

Representative Beck has a strong record of supporting education. Beck co-sponsored HB1145, a bill that mandated the increasing teacher salaries. Beck was instrumental in working behind the scenes to keep key leaders moving forward as they paved the way for area high school students to receive concurrent college credit. “It warms my heart to see the parents of kids who have benefitted from this great program,” said Representative Rick Beck. “School districts in Conway County now allow concurrent credit; college credit hours for students while still in high school essentially free or at greatly reduced cost. This has saved our local families thousands of dollars for their student to achieve a higher level of education and allows them a head start on their career path.”

Representative Beck was selected to serve on the Excellence in Workforce Education Taskforce. This taskforce included legislators and employers from across the state charged to create a report which will serve as a guide to better prepare our students for an ever changing workforce and improve the school-to-work pipeline.

Representative Beck serves as the Chairman of the Joint Energy Committee. Arkansas is rated 5th in the nation for clean, affordable and reliable energy. According to Beck, “By working and partnering our states energy providers the Joint Energy committee is not only ensuring that Arkansas remains a great place to do business but is also attracting new industries to our state.”

In addition to all these accomplishments as state representative, Beck is also focused on access to information through high-speed broadband internet. “As someone who lives in rural Arkansas, broadband access is incredibly important to me, and I am working with our Governor’s office to direct $25 million dollars of state funds to fill the gaps in the federal plan to provide high-speed data transmission to the rural areas of our state,” said Representative Beck.

As a 4th generation resident of District 65, Representative Beck retired last year after a 32-year career at Kimberly Clark, Inc. as an electrical engineer. Rick Beck has a long history of volunteering in his community, having served for many years on the Conway County Arts Council Board, volunteer fire department, UACCM Advisory Board for Industrial Technologies, school board and as Scoutmaster of the local Boy Scouts Troop

Beck has been recognized by his peers and state leaders with multiple awards while serving as District 65 Representative including the ‘Business Matters Award’ twice; the ‘Statesman Award’ and the ‘Calvin Coolidge Award’.

Representative Rick Beck has been married to Sheila Wilson Beck for 27 years. They live in Center Ridge, Arkansas and have two children. Representative Beck concludes, “I am running for a fourth term to continue the positive momentum and progress made for District 65 while listening and representing all the citizens in our district.”