AR: 5,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 10/3

This May 6, 2020 photo shows the Department of Labor’s headquarters past a sign in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, there were 5,039 first-time filers for unemployment benefits for the week ending October 3, according to the Department of Labor’s (DOL) weekly report.

This is a decrease of almost 1,100 first-time filers compared to last week.

PUA Claims: There were 3,602 claims for the week ending October 3, a 1,068 decrease from the previous week.

PUAC Claims: 21,390 claims were filed for the week ending September 19, only a slight drop of 579 from September 12, according to the DOL.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 840,000 for the week ending 10/3 (-9,000).



Initial claims nationally were 840,000 for the week ending October, 3.

The DOL said, “the report shows a stronger job market with more than 4 million individuals coming off Unemployment Insurance from August 29 to September 19.”

Johns Hopkins University data shows 36,238,849 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, and more than 1 million globals deaths as of Thursday, October 8. In the U.S. there are 7.5 million cases and 211,917 deaths — the most of any country.

Arkansas has nearly 85,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases with 77,660 recoveries. there have been 1,337 confirmed deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health as of October 7 data.

