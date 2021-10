PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Pulaski County Housing Agency will be accepting 250 requests for placement on the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program waitlist on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

According to a release, the online application will open at 9 a.m. and will be submitted by time and date order.

The release adds that the portal will close when 250 applications have been submitted.

This will be for placement on the waiting list, no vouchers will be issued.

To apply online, visit PulaskiCounty.Net.