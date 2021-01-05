Appeals court upholds hold on Arkansas abortion laws

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court has kept on hold two Arkansas abortion restrictions. One bans abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy.

The other bans the procedure from being performed because the fetus has Down syndrome.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a judge’s 2019 ruling temporarily blocking Arkansas from enforcing the laws.

A judge in 2019 said the two measures unconstitutionally restrict abortion before the point of viability.

More restrictions are expected to be proposed during the Arkansas legislative session that starts in less than a week.

Statement from Holly Dickson, executive director of the ACLU of Arkansas:

“This ruling is a victory for all Arkansans and a decisive repudiation of Arkansas politicians’ ongoing crusade to deny people the right to make their own medical decisions and force them to continue pregnancies against their will,” said Holly Dickson, executive director of the ACLU of Arkansas. “While today’s ruling is critical, the broader fight to ensure that people have decided to have an abortion can actually get one is far from over. We will continue to defend the right of every Arkansan to make their own decisions about their lives and their health — free from political interference or punishment.”

Statement from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge: