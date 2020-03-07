Appeals court reinstates lawsuit in Arkansas police shooting

MANILA, Ark. (AP) – A federal appeals court has reinstated a woman’s lawsuit against an Arkansas city in the fatal shooting of her son by a city police officer.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported that the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday overturned the decision by a federal judge in Little Rock to dismiss the lawsuit by Mildred Crowder against the City of Manila, former officer Jared Camp and former Police Chief Jackie Hill in the fatal 2015 shooting of Crowder’s 41-year-old son, Timothy Johnson.

Attorney John Wilkerson for the city and the former officers said he believes the officer will be vindicated.