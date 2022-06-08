WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: Storm chances returned to central Arkansas Wednesday morning, and will continue through the afternoon and early evening hours. A new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of central Arkansas until 5 p.m.
The main threat for these storms will be similar to yesterday. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and damaging hail up to ping pong ball size will be possible with the strongest storms.
An initial round of strong to severe storms moved through Wednesday morning, but another round is on the way for the afternoon hours. These storms are currently moving through parts of Oklahoma.
Current timing has storms arriving in central Arkansas after 12 pm and continuing to push towards the east through around 5 pm.
