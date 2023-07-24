LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This year’s Salvation Army campaign “Home for Christmas in July” carries a special promise to amplify the impact of donors’ contributions.

Salvation Army officials revealed an anonymous donor has offered to match all donations, dollar for dollar, to $25,000. That means every dollar donated will be doubled.

“We are truly grateful for the unwavering support of our anonymous donor, whose heartfelt commitment to our cause will undoubtedly inspire others to join us in this meaningful journey,” said Area Commander Major Bill Mockabee said.

Contributions received during the “Home for Christmas in July” campaign will directly fund the Center of Hope homeless shelter.

“With their incredible pledge to match donations up to $25,000, we have a unique opportunity to create a lasting impact and brighten the lives of many individuals in need,” Mockabee said.

Those wanting to donate now can visit HomeForChristmasInJuly.com