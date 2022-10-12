LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Fall returns, the annual Camp Aldersgate Fish Fry returns as well.

For the past 39 years, the Camp Aldersgate Fish Fry has been a mainstay at the Camp Aldersgate fairgrounds.

This year will be the first time in two years that the fish fry will be back on the fairgrounds in person, though a drive-thru option is still available at OrthoArkansas.

Besides eating fresh catfish, attendees will be able to explore the campground while participating in different activities like adaptive yoga, archery, fishing, and more.

The Camp Aldersgate Fish Fry will be Sunday, October 16th from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 2000 Aldersgate Road. Tickets can be purchased Sunday or online at campaldersgate.net.