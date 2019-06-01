Local News

Anniversary of American Airlines Flight 1420 crash at Little Rock Airport

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Today marks the 20th anniversary of a deadly plane crash in Little Rock.

American Airlines Flight 1420 crashed on June 1, 1999.

The flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Little Rock overran the runway upon landing during a thunderstorm and crashed.

11 people died. 134 people survived.

