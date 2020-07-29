Animals in Benton County catch extremely contagious virus

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Four animals up in Benton County have caught an extremely contagious virus.

It’s called Vesicular Stomatitis or VSV. It is most common in horses, donkey’s and mules but can also spread to cattle, hogs, and even in humans.

VSV causes blisters and open sores around the mouth and then the animals will get malnourished because they won’t want to eat.

“This disease can spread like wildfire if we don’t help control the flies and isolation,” said Dr. Tim O’Neill the owner at Country Vet.

O’Neill said although the infection rate is extremely high, the death rate is typically very low.